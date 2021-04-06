Michael R. “Lucky” Welch, 45, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born, Sept. 26, 1975, the son of Glen and Carolyn Miller Welch.
Surviving is companion of 21 years, Ida Burton of Jacksonville; daughters, Deadia, Daiziana, Doneille, Dezire and Dahlia Burton all of Jacksonville; grandmothers, Melba Welch of Jacksonville and Bonnie Miller of Camp Point; several aunts, uncles and cousins and his dog, Mufasa. He was preceded in death by daughter, DarKena and his parents.
Lucky enjoyed hanging out at his favorite spots, Lahey’s and the Amvets, fishing, being outside, attending derbies and carpentry work. He was a people person and a loveable guy.
A celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Ida Burton.
