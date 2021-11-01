On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Michael L. “Hook” Alexander, 69, passed away from a short, yet courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.
Mike was born on October 24, 1952, in Springfield, IL to Clifford and Mary Alexander. He married the love of his life, Janet Jokisch, on November 1, 1975. Mike was a lifelong hard worker who had experience as a meat cutter, cleaner, and market owner, ending with a career as a boiler operator at AC Humko for thirty years. After retirement, he continued to serve the community by driving for District 117, transporting students with special needs to Hope Learning Academy in Springfield.
If you wanted to find Mike, he was either watching a Chicago Cubs game, in the woods hunting morels, on the boat, or in the yard. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and three granddaughters.
Mike is survived by his parents, two brothers, Rick (Tami) and Steve (Mary), his wife, Janet, his three children, Jeffrey (Jill), Jeremy, and Joanna (Zack), and his three granddaughters, Kate, Norah, and Adelynn, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding him in death is his youngest brother, Todd Alexander.
The visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 4-7 pm at Williamson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Illinois with a gathering to follow for friends and family. Donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House or Hope Learning Academy. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.