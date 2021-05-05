Michael Allen Ziegler, 57, of Shipman, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born February 28, 1964, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, to the late William Robert and Charlene Sue (Highfill) Ziegler.
Mike was a member of the 1982 graduating class from Hazelwood Central High School. He then went on to further his education at Sungrove Bible College, from where he graduated in 1984. Mike had a strong work ethic, working through his high school and college careers in retail. In 1995, Mike took a job in the transportation industry where he worked locally and cross-country as a courier worker, first with Adcom Express and then Metro Express. This is where he met his best friend, Chuck Jordan. In 2006, Mike began working for FedEx and became a local delivery driver, where he spent the last 10 years delivering in the East Alton/Wood River area.
Mike married Tina West on December 10, 1994, in Des Moines, IA. They have two children together, Chris and Abby. They later divorced.
On September 4, 2016, Mike married the love of his life, Patricia Vieregge Catlett. She survives.
Mike loved anything related to quantum physics, not that anyone understood a thing he was talking about. He was well trained and versed in The Bible and could talk for hours about any related subject. He had the deepest love for his family and being with them. They will remember his love for family game night and miss him at their next. His quick wit, contagious laugh, bright smile, silly “dad Jokes”, and sound advice will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife, Trish, he will be deeply missed by his two children, Christopher William Ziegler of Shipman, Abigayle Michelle Ziegler of Florissant, MO; Step-children, Lindsey (Austin Richardson) Catlett of Lebanon, MO, Christopher (Amanda) Catlett of Gulf Breeze, FL, Cody (Emily) Catlett of Bethalto; grandchildren, Lyla Rose Davis, Daisy Mae Davis, Casher Lance Catlett; sister in law and brother in law, Mike and Debbie Christopher of Shipman; father in law, Mike Vieregge of Shipman; nephew, Kyle (Tye) Christopher of Shipman; niece, Karley Christopher of Kansas City, KS; great niece, Reese Christopher; and his best friends, Chuck Jordan and Rick Wagner.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Pansy (Capps) Ziegler and Arthur and Goldie (Morris) Highfill.
A memorial visitation, to celebrate Mike’s life, will be held Monday, May 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery in Shipman.
Memorials may be made to the funeral home to assist Mike’s family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.