Michael Albert Lawless, 84 of Winchester passed away Monday November 1, 2021 at his home. He was born March 25, 1937 in Scott County the son of the late Robert Leo Sr. and Edna Irene Weder Lawless. Mike graduated from Jacksonville High School and then entered the US Army, serving one enlistment with most of his service time serving in Germany. He was co-owner of ML Feeds for many years and farmed in the Winchester area. He loved his farm and the outdoors, spending every day walking its expanse. He enjoyed hunting fishing, bowling and old tractors. Always enjoying the Prairieland Heritage Days. He was a member of the Winchester American Legion.
Surviving is his sister Sharron E. Schindler (Lynn Hossner) of Meridian, Idaho, brothers Ronald (Marilyn) Lawless of Jacksonville, and Jack (Kay) Lawless of Winchester. Nieces; Laura (Jeff) Lonergan, Linda (Joe) Eilering, Lisa Lawless (Curt), Terri (Rick) Valstead, Tammy Mattes, Margie Constant, Rita (Duane) Crockett, Joni Bledsoe, Kelly (Darren) Frantz, Becky Franz, Senta (Mike) Comelius, nephews; Steve Lawless, Tracy (Karin) Lawless, Randy Lawless, John Hawkins, T.L. Schindler, and many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Leo Lawless Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday November 6, 2021 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in St. Bartholomew Cemetery in Murrayville, where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to the Winchester EMS.