Michael-Farneti.jpeg
Michael A. Farneti, 63, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, September 11, 2021 at his residence in rural Carlinville, IL. Michael was born on January 15, 1958 to Anthony and Gloria (Heeren) Farneti in Alton, IL. Michael graduated from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, IL with the class of 1977. Mike was a lifetime farmer. He enjoyed fishing, nature, barbecuing, and listening to classic rock music. Mike loved spending time with family and friends. Michael is survived by his daughter, Ciarra (Paul) Ciesler of Carlinville, IL; two sons, Cody Farneti of Arnold, MO, and Cory Farneti of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Colesen, Caiya, and Phoebe; four sisters, Janet (William "Mike") Wiemers of Bethalto, IL, Sandra (Steve) Corsetti of Odessa, FL, Lynn (Tim) Donohue of Valley Park, MO, and Karen (Floyd) Collins of Carlinville, IL; several nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by father, Anthony D. Farneti, niece, Toni Mae Collins, and nephew, Lucas Wiemers. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021, 9:00 am - 11:00 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, with Pastor Lori Schafer, officiating. Burial will take place in the Moore Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Farneti Family. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.
