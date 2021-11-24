Micah Lee Baker, 48, of Carlinville, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at his residence in Carlinville, IL. Micah was born on February 27, 1973 in Jacksonville, IL and was raised by his parents, Joseph and Hazel (Bennett) Matich. He attended Alton Schools in his youth. Micah worked for Heritage Oil Cleaning Company in Southern Illinois for 15 years. He then worked for Imperial Manufacturing in Alton as a sheer operator. Most recently Micah was a cook for Plaza Cafe in Carlinville. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and all around outdoorsman. Micah also had a wonderful passion for Star Wars. Micah is survived by his parents, Hazel and Joseph Matich of Shipman, IL; two daughters, Virginia Baker of Litchfield, IL, and Cora (Xavier) Lewis of Fargo, ND; sister, Millicent Baker of Gillespie, IL; brother, Kristopher Shaw of Alton, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. Private burial will be held at a later date in New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville. Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.
