Merilee Mindrup

Merilee A. Mindrup, age 66 of Alhambra, IL, died Friday, December 16, 2022, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, IL.
She was born on Thursday, May 10, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Lyle and Mary (nee Fahrendorff) Mortensen.
On Saturday, December 1, 1984, she married John C. Mindrup who survives.
She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL.
Merilee was born and raised in the suburbs of Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Richfield High School, Minneapolis. After marriage they lived at Minneapolis for a short time before moving to Alhambra, IL. She worked as a deputy village clerk, school bus driver, bookkeeper, bank teller, church secretary and a pattern tester for Cross My Heart Publishing Company. She enjoyed family, raising her children, entertaining her children's friends, playing games, the card game Canasta, window shopping, her pet dogs, crafts, painting, sewing and cross stitching. Pictures of her cross stitching was published in a magazine.
Survivors include:
Husband - John C. Mindrup, Alhambra, IL
Son - Cory J. (Dennie) Mortensen, Lubbock, TX
Son - Tyler C. Mindrup, Alhambra, IL
Daughter - Nicole L. (Andy) Gilley, O Fallon, IL
Grandchild - Caylee K. Mortensen, Lubbock, TX
Grandchild - Myles W. Gilley, O Fallon, IL.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Lyle Edward Mortensen
Mother - Mary Katherine Mortensen (nee Fahrendorff)
Sister - Kay Larson
Brother - Mike Mortensen
Brother - Patrick Mortensen - Infant
Sister - Barbara Perrine.
Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Salem United Church of Christ in Alhambra, IL., with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ.