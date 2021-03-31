Maybelle “Joan” Garrett, 89 of Alsey went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday March 30, 2021.
Joan was born May 5, 1931 in Alsey the daughter of Howard O’Reilly and Blanche Cooper Wallace. She married James Kenneth Garrett June 17, 1950 and he preceded her in death November 7, 2011. Also preceding her was their son Tommy Dale and her sister Connie Cox.
Joan attended Alsey grade school and completed 3 years at Alsey High school and graduated from Winchester High School where she was crowned Prom Queen class of 1949. She was employed as Scott County Assessor, switchboard operator for Norris Hospital and Scott County Abstract office. Joan was a devoted Christian and loved her Lord. She attended Alsey and Glasgow Baptist Church’s. She had a wonderful ministry through sending cards for all occasions and remembering birthdays enjoying genealogy and supporting many fine causes. Joan and her sisters sang for many funerals in the area before recorded music became popular. She was a proud and loyal supporter of the Republican Party.
Surviving are her six children, James Earl Garrett of Winchester, Janice Arlene (Don) Jefferson of Manchester, Kenneth Carl “Hoss” Garrett of rural Winchester, Joni Gail Garrett of Winchester, Kevin William (Ginger) Garrett and Dana Alan (Shannon) Garrett both of Glasgow. Her grandchildren, Jason (Susan) Jefferson, Staci (Tim) Evans, Jeremy (Laura) Garrett, Quentin Garrett, Devon Garrett, and Laura Garrett, great grandchildren Madalyn and Abygail Garrett, Paxton, Preston, Briella and Brinley Garrett, step grandchildren Jim Fleming, Zoe and Zaylei Evans and her sister Judy (Don) Bigley, brother Samuel (Carla) Wallace both of Alsey and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am Saturday April 3, 2021 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in Bowers Cemetery near Alsey. Friends may call at the funeral home after 2 pm Friday where the family will meet with friends from 5 until 8 pm.
Memorials can be made the Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com