Maxine Frances Keltner, 100, of Waverly went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Auburn. She was born May 23, 1920 in McVey, Macoupin County to Lloyd Marshall and Eva Maude (Wallace) Hays. After a long courtship, she married Raymond O. Keltner on December 19, 1946 in Carlinville and they built their life in the Waverly area. He preceded her in death on December 22, 2001.
Growing up with five siblings on a farm in the Great Depression, instilled a disciplined work ethic and love of family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, also self-taught at many things. A former 4-Her, Maxine was an accomplished baker, cake decorator, seamstress and quilter. She could always be counted on for a delicious dessert, when hosting for her Tri-County Club. Maxine was a proud graduate of Waverly High School, class of 1938, and looked forward to seeing friends at the annual alumni banquets. She was a faithful member of the Waverly First United Methodist Church where she especially loved Sunday School class. She most enjoyed visiting with friends and family, especially her great-grandsons.
She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Rahe of Auburn; two grandchildren, Allison (Kenneth) Dufelmeier and Joseph Rahe; granddaughter-in-law, Danielle Rahe; two great-grandchildren, Kaden Dufelmeier and Decker Rahe; one sister, Emelene (Ray) Batchelder of Illiopolis and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, David Rahe; grandson, Daniel Rahe and four brothers, Glenn, Melvin, Raymond and Lester Hays.
She will be deeply missed. The family is especially grateful to the staffs at Eastland Retirement Community and Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided in the past year.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Waverly First United Methodist Church in Waverly with burial at Waverly East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Due to current guidelines, social distancing will be required. Memorials are suggested to the Waverly First United Methodist Church. Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.