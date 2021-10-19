Max L. Edlen, 85, of Bluffs passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Bluffs with interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia/Bluffs Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
