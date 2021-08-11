Matthew I. Rawlings, 53, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Passavant in Jacksonville. He was born, Oct. 6, 1967, in Pekin, the son of David Rawlings and Eva Counterman.
Surviving are children, Tracey (Sean) Bray of Garland, TX and Christopher (companion, Ashley) Rawlings of Springfield; grandchildren, Oliver Reif, Rowan Reif, Jayden Rawlings, Dylan Rawlings and Aliyah Rawlings; sister, Teri (companion, Brian) Rawlings and life long friend, Tommy Brogdon. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Josh (surviving wife, Mary) Rawlings.
Matt enjoyed fishing, shooting guns and riding his Harley, Elvis. He was a Chicago Cubs and 49ers fan. Matt’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A visitation will be held Friday, 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to his grandchildren.
