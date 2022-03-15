Mary Robeen

Mary “Carol” Robeen, 66, passed away on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, surrounded by love and her family. She was born in Jerseyville on Dec 1, 1955, the daughter of the late Virgil Pistorius and Jean (Shivers) Pistorius Kallal. She was the fourth born of eight children, graduating from Jerseyville High School in 1973. She loved to have fun, was as strong as they come and never complained a single day after a long two year battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Carol married Gary on July 1, 1983, and together they were the parents of two children – Jeramy and Ashley. She loved her family - especially her grandbabies, was a magnificently talented seamstress and could commonly be found waiting to head out on their Friday night fishing date. She loved to shop, Sierra Mist, anything pink or gold and above all, loved her husband, Gary. Together, they loved to garden, go on trout fishing trips, cook big Sunday dinners and taught their children how to take care of others and work hard. She sewed for the Woman’s Exchange in Clayton for over 20 years, known for making beautiful cherry dresses.
Carol is survived by her husband, Gary Robeen of Hardin; two children – Jeramy Robeen of St. Louis and Ashley and husband, Chester Hill of Grafton; three grandchildren who she adored – Chet, Charlotte & Vivienne; and eight siblings and their spouses – Mark Pistorius of Ohio, Steve Pistorius of Granite City, Kurt Pistorius of Centennial, CO, Dianna and Cliff Bigelow of Lake St. Louis, Mo., Eric Pistorius of Jerseyville, Laurie & David Petras of Alton, and Lisa & Joe Scott of Edwardsville.
Visitation will be Monday, March 14, from 4-7PM at Gress, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral Services will take place at 10AM Tuesday, March 15th at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin with Father Roberts officiating. Burial to follow at St. Norbert's Cemetery in Hardin.
Memorials can be made to St. Norbert’s School.
