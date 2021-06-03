Mary Melissa Smith, 87 of Glasgow passed away late Tuesday June 1, 2021 at the Scott County Nursing Center. She was born June 29, 1933 in Virginia, IL the daughter of the late Leslie Speer and Nellie Pearl Harding Shafer. She married William Madison Smith November 24, 1955 in Winchester. He preceded her in death February 20, 2015. Also preceding her was an infant daughter Melissa Smith and four sisters and four brothers. Mary was a graduate of Carrollton High School and a member of the Glasgow Christian Church. She worked with her husband on the family farm. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was renowned for her pecan pie. She was a caring wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her three sons Bill (Linda) Smith of Bluffs, Randy (LeAnne) Smith of Winchester, Jeff Smith of Glasgow, four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister Leona Meyer of White Hall, a brother Robert Shafer of Murrayville and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Saturday June 5, 2021 at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in the Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service. Memorials can be made to the Scott County Nursing Center or the Winchester EMS.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.airsman-hires.com