Mary M. Hull, 93, of Winchester passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at White Hall Nursing and Rehab. She was born, Jan. 27, 1928, in Winchester, the daughter of Benjamin G. and Sarah Gristy Waid. She married Floyd Hull and he preceded her in death.
Surviving are children, Larry Hull of AZ and Mary Hull of Monmouth; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother, Donald Waid of Winchester and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by children, Floyd Hull, Doris Vance and Dennis Hull and siblings, Charles, George and Clarence Waid and Dorothy Sharrow.
Mary was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Winchester and Winchester Assembly for many years. She was a longtime volunteer at Scott Co. Nursing Center. She enjoyed sitting on her porch and doing crossword puzzles.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Winchester Assembly. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
