Mary Louise Klainsek, age 98 of White Hall passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born December 23, 1922 in Springfield, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Green Hatfield. She married Frank Klainsek July 24, 1955 in Bluffs and he preceded her in death October 8, 2008.
She is survived by a daughter Karen Louise Klainsek of Springfield, a granddaughter, Kristen Klainsek Vollbracht of Springfield, and a sister-in-law, Donna Hatfield of Bluffs. She was preceded in death by her husband, and two brothers, Charles and Morris Hatfield.
Mary graduated from Bluffs High School and attended Illinois State University in Normal where she earned her associates degree in elementary education. She took additional classes at Western Illinois University in Macomb while teaching at Meredosia Elementary School. She completed her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville while teaching at White Hall Elementary School. She taught elementary education in Meredosia, Pittsfield, and North Greene for 36 years retiring in 1984. She was a member of the White Hall First Christian Church where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She also sang with the North Greene Area Singers. She was also a member of the Greene County Home Extension, and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association of Greene and Jersey County. She enjoyed going to ballgames with her husband, singing, and loved her cat Angel who is now living with her daughter.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial in White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to White Hall First Christian Church or donor's choice.