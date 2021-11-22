Mary Lou Winters, 75, of White Hall passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Memorial
Medical Center in Springfield. She was born, Nov. 13, 1946, in Carrollton, the daughter of Frank and Virginia Powell Cordes. She married Thomas R. Winters, Nov. 29, 1975. He preceded her in death Jan. 11, 2009.
Surviving are children Tami Winters of Woodson, Penny (Kirby) Fay of Alsey and Rob
(Elizabeth) Winters of White Hall; grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Ingram of Winchester, Tanner (Sierra) Fay of Winchester, Morgan Winters of White Hall, Dakota (Abby) Cathers of Jacksonville, Dylan (Cierra) Whicker of Roodhouse, Jordan Whicker of Roodhouse, Brett
Whicker and Adam Winters both of White Hall; great grandchildren, Brock, Brody, Harper,
Ryker, Eyler, Kane, Lily, Korbyn, Hazel and Jaxton; siblings, Neil Cordes of Roodhouse, Bob Cordes of Eldred, Doris Graham and JoAnn (Joe) Harness all of Carrollton; several nieces and nephews and best friend, Carolyn Ommen. She was preceded in death by infant brother, Charles Cordes; brother Mike Cordes and sister, Phyllis Plogger.
Mary Lou was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton and attended the
Catholic Church in White Hall. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and visiting with people at the restaurant. Mary Lou had such infectious, fun personality and sense of humor.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment in Fernwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Mary Lou’s health care team at Memorial Medical & SIU c/o Ashley Ingram for health care appreciation.
