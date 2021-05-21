Mary L. Snyder, age 65 of White Hall passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at her residence. She was born June 2, 1955 in White Hall, the daughter of Robert and Betty Powell Blane. She married Randy Snyder June 4, 1988 in Hillview and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, William “Billy” Miller of Pleasant Hill, Luke (Teresa) Snyder of White Hall, four grandchildren, Haylee Rogers, Harley Miller, Maddie and Addie Snyder, a sister, Carla Schutz of White Hall, and two brothers, Tommy Blane of Quincy and Bobby Blane of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary enjoyed watching QVC and spending time with her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary was always there when you needed her and willing to help anyone in need.
Graveside funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com