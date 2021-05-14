Mary Jo Pfleger, 83, of Eldred died on Thursday morning May 13, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
Born in Bluffdale Twp. on Dec. 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Lowell and Helen (Bacon) Plogger. She was married to Walter Leon Pfleger and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2007.
Surviving are her children: Vicki (Kenneth) Davis of Murrayville, Sandra (Jay) Lohman of DesMoines, IA, Gary (Kathy) Pfleger of Decatur, 10 grandchildren: Andrea Davis, Kenny (Angela) Davis, Keisha Morris, Jeremy Morris, Annette Wense, Michael Wense, Dustin Wense, Nathan Pfleger, Megan (Jacob) Musick, Rachel (Kevin) Dickemper, 17 great-grandchildren: Arienna, Brina, Clayton, JoKayla, Aaron, Jake, Bailey, Owen, Hayden, Brynlee, Kadence, Kelson, Waylon, Wesley, Lily, Charlie, and Myles, a sister: Phyllis (Delbert) Hedrick of Viburnum, MO, and a sister-in-law: Betty Plogger of Troy, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter JoAnn Wense and a brother Gene Plogger.
Mary Jo was a CNA working at Boyd Hospital for many years. She also had worked at Funk G Hybrids in Eldred. She was member of the Bluffdale Twp. Board for many years. People loved her meatloaf and her fried chicken was spectacular. She will be sadly missed.
Visitation will be from 11am til 1 pm on Monday May 17, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home. Burial will be in Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Assn. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.