Mary Bailey

Mary L. Bailey, 91, passed away on April 12, 2023 at home surrounded by her daughters, after complications from a fall. She was born on August 27, 1931 in Greene County to Charles & Tempa (Williams) Groves. Mary married Darrell L. Bailey on March 25, 1950 at the Methodist Church in Jerseyville. She worked at Harold’s Market, Illini Junior High School, and also cleaned doctors’ offices. She was a member of the New Life Church of the Nazarene and a lifetime member of the Eastern Star #665. She is survived by her daughters: Debbie Gibbons of Jerseyville, Beverly (Steve) Gabriel of Jackson, MO., and Ronda (Mike) Sullivan of Jerseyville; her grandchildren: Wendy (Chris) Schmidt of Jerseyville, Kate (Adam) Barr of Marble Hill, MO., John Gabriel of St. Louis, MO., and Rachel (Blake Imming) of Godfrey; her 8 great-grandchildren and her 4 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Darrell L. Bailey, her grandsons: Brian Gibbons and Jared Sullivan, and her siblings: Charles Alan Groves, Russell Groves, Robert Groves, Lindell Groves, and Dorothy Young. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Alexander Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. Pastor Drew Brandt will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BJC Hospice or the American Heart Association.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS