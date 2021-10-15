Marty Ray Hayes, 62, of Jacksonville, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born September 20, 1959, in Mesa, Arizona, the son of William Ray and Bernice Brown Hayes. He married Toni Turner on December 31, 1993, and she survives.
Marty is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Hayes and Christina McGlasson, both of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Easton Powell, Grayce Powell, and Dallas Hayes; siblings, Karen (Dale) Fornoff of Wickenburg, AZ, and Larry (Debra) Sitton, David (Debra) Hayes, Susan Black and James “Bo” (wife, Trudy) Hayes, all of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews, including his special niece Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Misty Lynn Turner.
Marty was a mechanic, owning and operating Hayes Repair north of Jacksonville for many years. He began his work as a mechanic working with his father at his shop. As a young man, Marty developed a passion for racing and began racing at the age of 13 at Jacksonville Speedway. He raced for many years in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas. He enjoyed cruising in his Firebird and helping others. Marty cherished his family, whether he was spending time with them at family cookouts or spoiling his grandkids.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Ebenezer Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Ashley Hayes. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.