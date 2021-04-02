Martha L. Narup, 91, passed away on Thursday April 1, 2021 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on July 16, 1929 to the late George and Edith (Steinberg) Bland. She married Fred Narup on September 15, 1951, he preceded her in death.
Martha was a lifelong member of St. Anselm’s Catholic Church, St. Anselm’s Altar Society, and American Legion Auxillary.
She is survived by five children, Dennis Narup, Terry Narup, Marsha (Randy) Mixer, Rita (Bill) Sievers, and Vivian Narup; eight grandchildren, Kristina (Bo) Gresham, Marlinda (Jason) Oden, Megan (Dan) Jenkins, Matt McKinnon, Myra (Brent) Ralston, Hannah Mixer (Kyle Dobbs), Leann (Brandon) Pillars, and Marlana (Garry) Howard; 16 great grandchildren; and many special friends.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Leroy, and Henry Bland; and Grandson-in-law, Scott Greding.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April, 5, 2021 at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville.
Burial will follow at St. Anselm’s Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Anselm’s Cemetery or Family Choice.
Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.