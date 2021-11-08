Marshall Karl “Sonny” Hoots, 82 of Eldred and formerly of Branson Missouri passed away September 1, 2021 at Boyd Hospital in Carrollton. He was born September 29, 1938 in Winchester the son of the late James Henry and Frances Rebecca Daniel Hoots. He was a graduate of Winchester High School. He entered into the U.S. Army 26 Feb 1958 and received an Honorable Discharge 30 April 1963. He was married to Charlotte Shoppaw of Belleville IL who preceded him in death. Also preceding him was his only daughter Dianna, brother Jimmy Hoots and sister Joyce Six. Sonny worked as a switchman for the railroad in St Louis, Missouri. He was a Life Member of the Kimberling City, MO American Legion Post 0637. He enjoyed bowling and fishing. Surviving are 4 nephews and 1 niece and 3 grandchildren. Military services will be conducted Wednesday November 10, 2021 @ 11:00 AM at Camp Butler National Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday November 13, 2021 at the Jacksonville American Legion Post 279 @ 903 W Superior Ave.
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Case dropped against head of KTS Predator Hunters
- Child hit by car in Bethalto, police to step up patrols
- More charges in Cafazza deaths
- Woman sentenced for stealing SSI benefits
- IHSA football playoffs - Round 2
- Alton police investigate rocks thrown at cars
- Hearing for officer's accused killer postponed
- Mother facing charges after fatal fire
- Veterans offered free breakfast
- Permanent hazardous waste collection site opens Saturday