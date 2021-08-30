Marlin W. Crawford, 64 of Nilwood, Illinois passed away Saturday morning, August 28, 2021, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL. Marlin was born June 6, 1957, in Springfield, IL, a son of Samuel F. and Wanda (Wilson) Crawford. Marlin graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1975. He preceded in death by his parents. Marlin had worked as a truck driver before deciding his talents would be better served as a farm hand. He had worked for Tim Royer and recently for Lerry Bettis farms. He enjoyed his work and would also help his brother in caring for peoples lawns. There will be no services at this time. Marlin is survived by his sister, Dixie Taylor of Nilwood, IL, brother, Craig (Starlett) Crawford of Nilwood, IL, nephew, Mark Crawford of Nilwood, IL and niece, Penny Cashen of Nilwood, IL. Memorials may be made to the Crawford Family. Please visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.