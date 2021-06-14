Mark David Gibson, 49, of Madison, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at UW Hospital.
He was born in Jacksonville, IL, August 29, 1971, son of the late Michael and Donna (Flynn) Gibson. He married Jasmin Mayhew on September 14, 1996 in Lincoln, NE.
Mark graduated in 1993 from Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, IL and later attended graduate school at University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Mark worked as a software engineer for Forte Research (Advarra) for over 15 years.
Mark’s hobbies included piano, classical guitar, foreign languages, ballroom dancing and participated in many charity runs. Mark’s family was his priority; he was a devoted husband and father.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Jasmin; son, Malcolm Terence, 21; daughter Amber Mae, 16; and one sister Debra (Todd) Harder of Jacksonville, IL.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on June 19, 2021 at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 725 Heartland Trail UNIT 301, Madison, WI 53717, https://www.cancer.org, or the Wisconsin Classical Guitar Society, https://www.madisoncgs.org.