Mark Brangenberg, 61, went to Heaven surrounded by his loving family on June 23, 2022, at De Paul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO. He was born on July 1st, 1960. He married Melinda Smith on May 8, 1982, at St. Anslem’s church in Kampsville IL. They raised 2 children together, Bethany (Silas) Owens and Steven (Katelyn) Brangenberg. He has 3 grandchildren who were the light of his life, Makenzi and Natalie Owens, and Everleigh Brangenberg.
Farming was his life and enjoyed his John Deere tractor. He never knew a stranger and everyone who met him never forgot him. The Calhoun County Fair Tractor Pull was another of his biggest enjoyments. He was a devoted member of the Fair Board for 32 years. He loved to spend time with his family and chasing his granddaughters around. He was a member of St. Anselm’s church. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion.
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, he is survived by his lifelong farming partner and best friend, James Ewen. His mother and father-in-law, George and Marlene Smith, sister in laws, Jennifer (Greg)Gresham and Lisa (Randy)Merrymen. He is also survived by his mother, Bonnie Brangenberg, and sisters, Ruth Windmiller, Jean (Clark)Mckinnon, and Kathy Pulliam and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his father, Kenneth Brangenberg and brother-in-law Jerry Windmiller.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Sunday June 26, 2022, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, June 27, 2022, at 10am at St. Anselm’s Catholic Church in Kampsville.
Burial will follow at Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Calhoun County Fair Board.
