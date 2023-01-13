Maridel Lee Fowler, 88, passed away on January 11, 2023 at Heritage Health Care in Gillespie.
She was born on March 1, 1934 in Williamson, IL, the daughter of the late William and Nora (Best) Nixon,
Maridel received her Masters Degree in Education and worked as a teacher for Bethalto School District, and the Williamson, Livingston and Staunton School Districts.
She married Arvel A. Fowler on June 29, 1968 at the First Methodist Church in Staunton and he preceded her in death on September 2, 2011.
Maridel was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto and loved to do needlework and reading.
Visitation will be held from 9 am until time of Funeral Service at 11 am Wednesday January 18, 2023 at Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston, IL with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating.
Burial will take place in the Spangle Cemetery near Livingston.
Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Church.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto are in charge of arrangements.
