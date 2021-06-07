Marianne Kaufmann, 89, of Jacksonville, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. She was born July 19, 1931, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Joseph and Edith Flynn Lawless. She married John Evan Kaufmann on August 4, 1956, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Murrayville, and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2007.
Mrs. Kaufmann is survived by four children, Alice (Michael) Lowry of Hoover, Alabama, Ellen (Mike) Leslie of Jacksonville, Patrick (Amber) Kaufmann of Monticello, Indiana, and Martin (Jennifer) Kaufmann of Champaign; nine grandchildren, Katherine (Ryan) Van Osdol of Bartlett, Erin Leonard of Frisco, Texas, Matt Leslie of Austin, Texas, Tyler (Elizabeth) Leach of St. Louis, Missouri, Brian Leach of Bloomington, Ava Kaufmann and Jack Kaufmann, both of Monticello, Indiana, and Nate Kaufmann and Emma Kaufmann, both of Champaign; one great-grandson, Kaden Van Osdol, two sisters, Sister M. Alberta, O.P. of Springfield and Sister Patricia Lawless, O.S.C. of Cambridge, New York, one brother, Joseph (Christine) Lawless of Jacksonville, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Sister M. Rene Lawless.
Mrs. Kaufmann graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Springfield in 1948 and earned her degree as a Registered Nurse in 1952 from Our Saviour School of Nursing. She lived a life of serving and caring for others. Following her marriage to John, they eventually adopted three of their four children. She enjoyed reading, music, games (especially bridge) and spending time with her family and friends, especially the “Golden Girls.” She was her older grandchildren’s #1 babysitter when they were young.
Mrs. Kaufmann also spent countless hours volunteering her time providing and procuring desserts for funeral lunches at the Knights of Columbus, delivering Doorbell Dinners, and delivering communion to those unable to attend Mass.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends following a 3:45 p.m. Tuesday prayer service, until 7 p.m., at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Church of Our Saviour. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.