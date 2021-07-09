To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margaret Dugger, please visit Tribute Store
Margaret M. (Pitman) Dugger, 93, of Carlinville, passed away Friday morning, July 9, 2021 at Heritage Health Care in Carlinville. Margaret was born on June 14, 1928 to Ulysses G. and Sadie Marie (Scott) Pitman in Chesterfield, IL. She married Rev. Francis A. "Red" Dugger on June 20, 1946 in Carlinville. He preceded her in death on November 11, 2005. Margaret was a homemaker and Pastor's wife. She also worked as a nurses aid at Canton Hospital and spent several years working at the ASCS office in Carlinville. Margaret was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville and past member of the Red Hat Society. Margaret is survived by seven children, son, David (Barbara) Dugger of Bloomfield, KY, daughter, Lela Birdlebough of Cullman, AL, son, Danny (Jeannie) Dugger of Radcliff, KY, son, Francis (Barb) Dugger, Jr. of Carlinville, IL, son, Grant (Jo) Dugger of Lebanon Junction, KY, daughter, Reva (Allen) Wright of Anna, IL, and son, Scott Dugger of Wentzville, MO; 39 grandchildren; 55 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating. Entombment will take place along side of her husband in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Mausoleum of Valor. Memorials are suggested to Pathway Church, located at 312 South Main Street, Troy, IL 62294.
