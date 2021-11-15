Margaret A. ”Peg” Schnelt, 86 of Carrollton died on Tuesday night Nov. 9, 2021 at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.
Born in Carrollton on Oct. 15, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Mary C. (Goeddey) Schnelt. She is survived by her sister Frances Brown of Winchester, sister-in-law: Mary Helen Schnelt, nieces and nephews Jim (Karen) Schnelt, Larry (Taunya) Schnelt, Karen (Wilbur) Kirbach, Tom (Kelli) Schnelt, Ann (Mike) Ficken, Terri (Kevin) Ringhausen, Bill (Cindy) Brown, Mike (Chris) Brown, Mary (Lewis) Collins, Janice (Mitchell) Smith, Susan (Tim) Samet, Philip (Annie) Brown, 23 Great Nieces and Nephews, 3 Great Great Nieces and Nephews and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Edward, Joseph and Robert Schnelt, brother-in-law: Dick Brown, sister-in-law: Judy Schnelt and niece-in-law: Judi Brown.
Peg was a longtime worker at the Greene County National Bank (later CNB). She retired in 2015 after 62 years of consecutive service. She was an active member of the Business and Professional Women (BPW) and won their Woman of the Year title in 1982. Peg was active in the Catholic Daughters of America, the St. John’s Church Altar Society, the Carrollton Chamber of Commerce, Red Hat Society and was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed playing cards. She was a faithful member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Carrollton. Peg was a faithful volunteer to many organizations.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 14, 2021 at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. on Monday Nov. 15,2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Building and Grounds or a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com