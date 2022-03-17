Marcia Gress

Marcia Jean Gress, 87, passed away at 2:25 am on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Jerseyville Community Hospital.
She was born on May 26, 1934 in Mozier, the daughter of Forrest and Lucille Winkler.
Marcia married Alfred Gress on December 13, 1952 in Hamburg and he preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church and loved to play bingo and working on their farm. She enjoyed gardening and canning.
Marcia is survived by five children, Raymond (Corky) Gress of Grafton, Richard (Chrissy) Gress of Alton, Vicki (Richard) Brackett of Philadelphia, MO, Roger (Kandy) Gress of Dolph, AR, Rodney (Susan) Gress of Hardin, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, a sister, Deana (Donald Lee) McBride, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Winkler.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Monday March 21, 2022 at the St. Norbert's Catholic Church, Hardin with Fr. Don Roberts, celebrant.
Burial will follow at St. Norbert's Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Calhoun Ambulance.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.kallalandschaaf.com.