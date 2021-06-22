Manuel Eugene Ward, 72, of South Jacksonville passed to eternal life, Sunday, June 20, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family, after his battle with cancer.
Gene was born in Jacksonville on March 16, 1949, to Manuel and Bernita (Hughes) Ward. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1967. He served as a mineman in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Gene retired from Bound to Stay Bound Books after 33 years of service. He was a devoted Christian and was a long-time member of the Jacksonville Church of Christ and served in the capacities of deacon, assistant treasurer and treasurer. Gene enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle in his younger years. He loved spending time with his family, his knife and gun collection, and woodworking. He was very creative, and made many wooden crosses over the years and gave them away to family and friends and even to strangers.
Gene is survived by his loving and devoted wife Mary Lou (Rice) of 51 years. Their children are Key Ward of Las Vegas, NV; Michael (Hannah) Ward of Utica, IN; Valerie (Matthew) Butler of Blandinsville, IL; and Mary (Jeffery) Hull of Quincy, IL. Gene is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Lissa Hull, Emily Butler, Josiah Hull, Megan Butler, Joshua Ward, Eli Butler, Ella Ward, Austin Butler, Emmett Hull, Araya Hull, and Calypso Ward. Also surviving is his father, Manuel Ward of Jacksonville and two sisters Juanita (John) Schmitz of Montgomery, IL and Janet (John) Coulter of Athens, Alabama and his half brother Larry Ball of Arizona.
Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Bernita Rossum, his step-mother, Robertine Ward, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lloyd and Joan Rice, two brothers-in-law, Bill Mansfield and Larry Thomas, and his niece, Jeanette Lehnert.
Last respects can be made on Thursday, June 24 at Daws Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. A private funeral service will be held. Memorials are suggested to Memorial Hospice.
