Lyndell E. Rochester, 84, of Waverly, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at The Villas in Sherman. He was born July 22, 1937, in White Hall, the son of John Lyndell and Ruth Eliza Nolan Rochester. Lyndell married Nellie Mae Wilburn on June 9, 1963, at Franklin United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death on July 19, 2021.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Rosalee (Melvin) Roegge of Franklin; one brother, James Frances (Vicky) Rochester of Illinois, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lionel Dee Rochester (surviving wife, Bonita) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Russell in infancy.
Lyndell attended White Hall schools and graduated from Western Illinois University with degrees in Business Administration, Social Sciences, and English. He taught school at Northwestern High School in Palmyra and Greenview High School in Greenview. He later worked as a clerk for the Secretary of State for over 25 years. He served on library boards at Waverly and for the Great Rivers Library System. Lyndell sang with the Ferris Wheelers Barbershop Quartet, just as his father had sung with a quartet as a young man in Hillview. He was of the Christian faith, a longtime blood donor, a member of the masonic lodge for over 50 years and enjoyed reading.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Waverly Rescue Squad or Waverly Library. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.