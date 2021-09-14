Lylah Jayde McFadden was born sleeping at 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. She was the daughter of Mariah Park and Steven McFadden both of Jacksonville.
Lylah is survived by her parents of Jacksonville; her grandparents, Kelly Logue and Amber Davis of Jacksonville, Kristi (Harvey) DeJaynes of Town Creek, AL and William D. (Robin) McFadden of Jacksonville; great-grandparents, Lorrie (late, Harold) Park of Jacksonville, Debbie Porter (late, Bill Logue) of Virginia, Robert Mills of Loami and Tom (Judy) Stout of Decatur; aunts and uncles, Makayla (Cory) Harris, Marissa DeJaynes, Makyleigh DeJaynes, Brandi McFadden, Braiden Hester, Harvey DeJaynes III and William C. (Baylyn) McFadden and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Charles and Betty McFadden.
A memorial visitation and balloon release will be held at First Christian Church in South Jacksonville on Sunday, September 26, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with release of balloons at 2:54 p.m. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com