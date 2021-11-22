Lura Lene Smith, 97, of South Jacksonville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, November 18, 2021. She was born July 11, 1924, near Hull, the daughter of Frank and Monetta Lorene Mudd Butler. She married the love of her life, William “Bill” Smith, on April 18, 1943, in Shelbina, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on June 2, 2017.
Lura Lene was a loving and generous mother to her children, Kathy (Roy) Maul of Jacksonville, Peggy (Tom) Jordan of South Jacksonville, and Jim (Stephanie) Smith of Huntington, Indiana; a proud and caring grandmother to her grandchildren, Jamie (Kelly) Maul, Lori Maul Shipley (deceased) and her surviving husband, Carl, Reginald (Angelina) Jordan, Melissa (Jake) Kindred, Michelle (Sean) Kurtyak, Ashley (deceased, Dallas) Taylor, Andy (Katie) Smith, and Austin (Courtney) Smith; a doting great-grandmother to great-grandchildren, Caleb (Berit) Shipley, Nicole Maul, Emily Maul, Ryan Maul, Korbin Taylor, Ayden Kurtyak, Allie Smith, Mason Kurtyak, Morgan Kindred, Talon Taylor, Paisley Taylor, Lucie Smith, Maley Kindred, Brady Kurtyak, Kipton Taylor, Ava Grace Kurtyak, and Mia Rose Kindred; and a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Betty (Paul) Baker, and one adolescent brother, Junie Butler.
Lura Lene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her marriage to Bill was one of true love and mutual respect and they were proud to celebrate over 74 years of marriage together. She was a wartime bride who followed her husband to California during the war to work in a factory to support her country. They eventually settled in Jacksonville in 1952, following the war, where Lura Lene established a warm and loving home and raised her family. She worked in the Children’s Department at JC Penney for several years while maintaining her home and raising her children. She and Bill enjoyed gardening and canning, and Lura Lene became an excellent cook. She was known for her peach cobbler, chocolate chip cookies, and the fact that she never measured the ingredients. Her home was always open for family and friends, and extra places were always set for the holidays. Lura Lene and Bill were longtime members of Centenary United Methodist Church, and she was also a member of the Ruth Circle. The couple also enjoyed playing in pinochle groups over the years. “Aunt Sis,” as she was known to her family, will be truly missed by all.
The family wishes to offer a special “thank you” to Trudy Roberts and Dale Bauch for their friendship and support shown to their mother.
The family will meet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, at the funeral home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Centenary United Methodist Church Bell Tower Project, or Elara Caring Hospice. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.