Lucy Crain, 59, of Staunton, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Carlinville Rehab and Healthcare.
She was born on October 6, 1962, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Raymond Edward and Lucianne Marie (Deneef) Wallace.
Lucy is survived by her son, William A. Stevenson, who was adopted and raised by John R. and E. Lucille Stevenson. John preceded him in death.
She is also survived by her brother, Donald and wife, Linda Wallace
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Raymond Wallace, Jr. “Buddy”, James Wallace, Michael Wallace.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held at this time.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
