Louise M. Harvey, 70, of Franklin passed away on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 23, 1951 in Great Barrington, MA and was the daughter of Arthur and Minnie Potter Charlebois. She married Theodore "Ted" Harvey on July 29, 1972 in Daytona Beach, FL and he survives.
She is survived by three sons, Jason Harvey of Franklin, Brian (Rebekah) Harvey of Bloomington and Michael Harvey of Springfield; 10 grandchildren, Alexandrea, Emmalyne, Jacob, Amelia, Lily, William, Weston, Shawn, Bryson and Dillon.
Louise was employed as a Graphic Artist at Production Press in Jacksonville for many years. She was a member of Franklin Christian Church. She enjoyed playing her guitar and was an accomplished singer having sung in several area choirs.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Franklin Christian Church. The family will meet friends following the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com