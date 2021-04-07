Louise Irene Grady, age 89 of Roodhouse passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at her residence. She was born March 24, 1932 in Herrin, the daughter of John and Marguerite Mason Bailey. She married Everett Younkin on July 31, 1948 and later divorced.
She is survived by a daughter, Claudia Reagor of Roodhouse, two sons, Brent (Donna) Younkin of Glendale, AZ, Carey (Ann) Younkin of Wichita, KS, a daughter –in-law, Cheryl Younkin of Schaumburg, eleven grandchildren, Courtney (TJ) Proffer, Brian (Sarah) Reagor, Joshua (Jori) Younkin, Jason Younkin, Todd (Jen) Bush, Brittney (Brent) Mann, Stacy Bush, Presley (Josh) Daley, Jacob (Sarah) Younkin, Jenny (Mike) Shupert, and Jamie Younkin, many great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren, and three sisters, June (Ray) Byers of Willisville, Audrey (Bob) Brown of Bush, and Voge Bailey of Roodhouse. She was preceded in death by a son Eric Younkin, son-in-law, William “Bill” Reagor, three brothers, Bobby, Johnnie Keith, and Willard Bailey, and four sisters, Marilin Patterson, Janice Moeller, Jo Ann Eldridge, and Patty Lynn Hovland.
In 1964 Irene and her four children moved to Roodhouse to assume the position of district manager for AVON. She later worked at Farm and Home Supply in Jacksonville. She loved reading and spending time with her grandchildren. The grandchildren will miss her famous chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon apples.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow in Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Roodhouse Public Library or Mandy’s Whine and Bark. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com