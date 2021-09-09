Lonnie F. Ramsey, 58, passed away September 7, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.
Born September 1, 1963 in Alton, he was the son of Kenneth Earl Ramsey, Sr. and Shelby (Douglas) Ramsey Tucker.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, Lonnie served as an Associate Pastor at Calvary Temple in Alton and had owned and operated a dry cleaning business.
On June 22, 1985 in Alton, he married Tina Goodman. she survives.
Surviving also are children, Joshua Ramsey of Carlinville, Micah Tamsey of Carlinville, Elizabeth(Nick) Hart of Chesterfield; nine grandchildren, Haylee Hart, Kaden, Landon, Grace Ramsey, J.C., Kennedy and Lucas Ramsey, Kaleb and Dean Warren; and sisters, Lona Campbell of Brussels and Sue (Kent) McCoy of Benld.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Robert Tucker; son, Jonathan Ramsey; brother, Kenneth E.Ramsey, Jr.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Eagle Heights Worship Center in Springfield, MO or American Cancer Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
