Lola Maxine Lemarr, 81, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Virden, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. Lola was born on November 5, 1939 to Ray and Lois (Steele) Combs in Virden, IL. Lola was a school bus driver for the Springfield School District for 26 years, retiring in 2017. She attended the Nazarene Church in Virden and Church of the Brethren in Girard. Lola loved attending auctions, playing bingo, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Lola is survived by her daughter, Tammy Maxine (Jerry) Long of Flint, MI; son, Robert William (Kim) Katzenmaier of Springfield, IL; three grandchildren, Amanda Maxine Long, Jerry Allen Long, and Kasey Marie Jones; one great grandchild; sister, Arlene Ballinger of Virden, IL, as well as several nieces and nephews. Lola was preceded in death by her parents; son, Ricky Ray Lemarr, and two sisters, Linda Guthrie and Delores Ross. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Virden Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Virden Fire Department. Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.
