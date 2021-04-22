Lois J. Craigmiles, 63, passed away on Tuesday April 20, 2021 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.
She was born on May 25, 1957 to the late Herbert and Bernice (Kirchner) Patton. She married Gerald Craigmiles on October 2, 1992, he survives.
Lois was a member of the Southern Baptist Church in Hardin but attended many different Baptist’s churches over the years. She loved her animals and listening to old country music.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald Craigmiles; her son Waylon (Kayla) Craigmiles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Herbert and Robert Patton; and three sisters, Doris Sprong, Eleanor Brady, and Mildred McKinnon.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday , April 24, 2021 at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Burial will follow at Hardin City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the 5 A’s Animal Shelter or Oasis Women’s Center in Alton.
Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.