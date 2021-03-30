Lloyd E. Allen, 89, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home in Girard, IL. He was born on June 24, 1931, the son of John Sterling Allen and Irene Louise (Perrottot) Allen. Lloyd married M. Joann Wertz on October 14, 1951 and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2010. Lloyd was a 1949 graduate of Girard High School. He was a farmer his entire life with side jobs driving the school bus for Girard Schools, serving as a janitor for the school district, served on the Girard School Board, and also worked part time at Rural King and True Value in Virden. Lloyd was also a member of the local Masonic Lodge and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. His hobbies when younger were skiing in ski shows at Sunset Lake, coaching boys little league, teaching his grandsons to hunt, snowmobiling and anything that his grandkids wanted or needed him to do. After he sold his farm, he still has his small tractor and loved to mow yards. Lloyd is survived by three children, daughter, Barbie (Larry) Meyers and two sons, Phil Allen and Jeff (Nadine Voyles) Allen all of Girard; five grandchildren, Rob (Lisa Moriconi) Meyers, Ryan (Dacia) Meyers, CJ (Melissa Thomas) Meyers, Cari (Adam) Perce, and Amanda Allen; great grandchildren, Alyssa (Zach) Green, Sidney Meyers, Maksim Meyers, Braylen Perce, Jillian Meyers, Kanden Perce, Kalli Avera, Rylee Avera, and Kelsey Avera; bonus great grandkids, Morgan Moriconi, Sophie Moriconi, Natalie Moriconi, Ethan Thomas, Ella Thomas, and Emrie Thomas; brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Carol Allen, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, IL. Private family funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 1, 2021 with Rev. Marty Nagel officiating. Burial will take place in Girard Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.
