Linda Smith

Linda Sue Smith, 63, of Shipman, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital.
She was born on March 27, 1959, to the late Albert and Violet (Coonrod) Reece.
Linda married Kenneth Smith in Carlinville. He survives.
She graduated from Southwestern High School and worked at the Medora Truck Stop.
She is also survived by two brothers James and Joseph Reece of Shipman; sister Nary (Jerry) Haggard of Staunton.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Violet, and brother Charles Reece.
Cremation rites have been entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home, with no services scheduled.
Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com