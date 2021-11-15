Linda Lou Brown, age 82, of Winchester passed away November 13, 2021 at Liberty Village in Pittsfield. She was born July 25, 1939, in Taylorville, the daughter of Duwayne and Rosa Bilyeu Andrews. She married Robert A. Brown November 29, 1958, in Springfield and he survives. Also surviving are two children, Beth (Teddy) Bettis of Winchester, Chuck (Angie) Brown of Winchester; four grandchildren, Kaitlin and Jacob Bettis and Tyson and Carson Brown; and one brother, Gerry (Fran) Andrews of Las Vegas, NV.
Linda worked for First State Bank of Winchester for over 20 years. She was a member of First Christian Church in Winchester where she played the organ and was involved with Christian Women’s Fellowship. With her husband, she was the leader of the Liberty Hustlers 4-H Club. She was a perennial cheerleader at all sporting events involving her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and playing the piano.
The family will meet friends from 5-7PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Funeral services will be at 11AM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Winchester First Christian Church. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Winchester First Christian Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.