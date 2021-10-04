Linda L. Rawlings, 79, of Normal, and formerly of Jacksonville, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester. She was born May 30, 1942, in Jacksonville, the daughter of William H. and Monsolette R. Seymour McCormick. She married James A. Rawlings on November 23, 1977, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on December 11, 2007.
Linda is survived by two children, Mindy (Jim) Goodman, and Chad Smith, both of Normal; two stepchildren, Marney (Michael) Jackson of Modesto and Lori (Kris) Crutcher of Carlinville; and two grandchildren, Michaela Goodman of Chatham and Clint Goodman of Normal. She was preceded in death by one stepson, Steve Rawlings.
Linda managed Jacksonville Farm Mutual Insurance Company in Jacksonville until her retirement. She was a member of Central Christian Church and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed travelling, spending winters in Texas, and time with her family.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Scott County Nursing Center. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.