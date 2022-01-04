Linda Kaye Angel, 75, passed away peacefully Friday, December 31, 2021, at home surrounded with love by her family, as a result of complications from cancer. She was born in Muscatine, IA on October 22, 1946, and was one of eight children and the daughter of the late Sylvia & Leland Noble. She grew up in Illinois and graduated from Carrollton High School where she met the love of her life, Norman E. Angel, at a dance in Eldred IL. Linda & Norman married on October 17, 1964 and were blessed with 57 years of marriage.
Linda was devoted to her three children and their spouses, Mark Angel, Melanie & Tim Hill, and Mindy & Kevin Hanneken all of Jerseyville, IL. Her grandchildren were her inspiration, Kendra (Josh Sibley), Shelby (Brandon Beatty), Macie (Kevin O’Riley), Erika Hanneken, Luke Hill (Jordan Nemeth), Kendall Angel (Rose Corbett), Matthew Hill, and Sierra Palos. Her great grandchildren were her pride & joy, David & Dominic Sibley, Barrett & Mavery Beatty, Isaiah Hanneken, and Finn O’Riley.
Linda is survived by, her husband, & two Sisters, Anita Hardwick, and Sandy Hall, two brothers, Roy (Debbie) Noble & Lin (Janene) Noble. Four sisters-in-law, Judy Killebrew, Mille Thuer, Martha Maher, & Brenda Bryant and countless nieces & nephews that she loved and treated as her own. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her in-laws Cecilia & Roy Angel, a sister Sylvia (Keith) Hardwick, a brother Wayne Noble and three brother in laws.
Linda was a dedicated wife and stay at home mom where she influenced and molded the lives of not only her children, but their friends and any child that she encountered by giving them her protection, love, and structure. Everyone that knew her knows she loved Christmas lights, crafts & sewing, and playing games, as long as she was winning. She was always a night owl, loved carnations, enjoyed traveling to visit distant relatives, and being prompt. She loved making birthday cakes for her grandchildren, listening to Loretta Lynn and dancing; she was always a rule follower & made sure everyone around her did the same.
Linda lived, loved, & fought for every day that God granted her even throughout her 6-year battle with lung cancer. Her absence will leave a void in many hearts that she touched.
Visitation will be 4PM - 7PM on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM Friday, January 7, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Jerseyville. Father Martin Smith will officiate.
Linda will be laid to rest in the St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials are suggested to Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.
Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.