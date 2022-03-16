Linda Greaves

Linda Mae Greaves, 73, went home with the Lord at 2:35 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022 at SSM St. Joseph Hopsital in St. Charles, Missouri.
She was born on April 3, 1948 in Carrollton, Illinois and was the daughter of the late Richard and Irene Baumgartner.
She married Jack Greaves on February 4, 1966 in Carrollton and together they shared in 42 years of marriage, prior to his death on August 15, 2008.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Charles and Dawn Greaves of Leland, North Carolina, Patrick and Becky Greaves of White Hall and Jackie Staats and her partner, Michael, of Carrollton; eight grandchildren, Meghan, Zach, Jacob, Nathan, Kelsey, Justin, Taz and Emily; twelve great grandchildren; five brothers and their spouses, Larry and Marsha Baumgartner of Carrollton, Richard and Rita Baumgartner of Jerseyville, Dave and Paula Baumgartner of Jerseyville, Doug and Brenda Baumgartner of Minden, Louisiana and Craig Baumgartner of Carrollton; a sister, Frances Wade of Carrollton; along with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James Baumgarter, Ron Baumgartner, Chris Baumgartner and Vince Baumgartner.
Linda loved her family. She was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Her loving and giving heart extended beyond her family and carried through to her work. She spent her life taking care of others, and was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant and in private healthcare including work at Jerseyville Manor and the former Greenwood Manor in Jerseyville, White Hall Nursing & Rehab, Boyd Hospital in Carrollton.
She always be loved and missed by everyone who knew her.
No public services will be held.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.
