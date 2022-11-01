Lillian Bernice (Reddish) Bailey passed away on September 25, 2022.
She was born on June 26, 1919 in Green County, IL, the second child of Elmer and Lilli (Hensler) Reddish.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Bailey; son, Anthony; daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Bailey and son-in-law, William Thurmon of Midland, TX.
She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Thurmon of Midland, TX, son, Art Bailey of Hardin; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
As by request no funeral services will be conducted. Her ashes will be interned in Hardin Cemetery next to her husband and son.
