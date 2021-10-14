She was born on January 20, 1930 to the late William and Teresa (Snyders) Caselton.
Letha married Eugene Simon on November 14, 1951 in Hardin, Illinois.
Letha loved sewing and raising African Violets. She was a member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church, St. Norbert’s Altar Society and the Lyons Club.
Letha is survived by four children, Denis (Merrill) Simon, Bill (Jacquie) Simon, Joyce (Leonard) Fortschneider, and Bob (Debbie) Simon; grandchildren: Mimi (Adam) Kelly, Aggie (Adam) Simon-Sauers, John Simon, Todd (Rachel) Simon, Jahnee (Jamie) Hillen, Jamie (Steve) Fifarek, Haley (Dave) Reichmann, Luke (Jae) Brady, Emily Fortschneider, Natalie (Kyle) Weiner, Hank Fortschneider, Megan (Mark) Hillen, Hannah (Sean) Nelson, and Katie (Matt) Kettenbach; twenty two great-grandchildren; one sister, Rosemary Siemer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Simon; a brother, William Lyndle Caselton; two infant siblings, Helen and Vera; and an infant daughter, Susan.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Gress, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, October 15, 2021 at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin.
Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to St. Norbert’s School.
