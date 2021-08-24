Lester Sweeten, 57, of White Hall passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Boyd Hospital in Carrollton. He was born, Feb. 19, 1964, the son of Lester K. Sr. and Mary Michaels Sweeten.
Surviving are siblings, David Sweeten of White Hall, James Sweeten of Jacksonville, Melissa (Kevin) Hare of Murrayville, Patty (Rob) Foster of Jacksonville, Ralph Sweeten of Roodhouse, Mary Holsman of Jacksonville, Teresa Pascal of Jacksonville and Amy Pollard of White Hall; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Kevin Sweeten and Dorothy Booth.
Lester enjoyed watching any kind of wrestling and the 49ers play.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements.
To send a memorial gift to the family of Lester Kim Sweeten please visit our Sympathy Store.