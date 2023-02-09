Lester McSchooler

Lester Leroy McSchooler, 95, died at 7:51 a.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
He was born in Casey, Illinois on May 13, 1927, and was the son of the late Roy and Nannie (List) McSchooler.
Lester attended Casey High School, where he was a standout athlete. He served his country during World War II with the United States Navy.
He was employed in the lumber business the vast majority of his adult life, beginning with Jersey Lumber Company, and retired as a salesman with Landreth Lumber in both Jerseyville and Alton.
He married Gloria Lee (Watts) Ebker on June 23, 1972, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville, and together they have been blessed with 51 years of marriage.
Surviving are his wife, Gloria McSchooler of Carrollton; a daughter, Leslee Zell of Morton; a son, Ray McSchooler of Florida; a step daughter, Karen Chaplin of Jerseyville; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a brother, David McSchooler of Mattoon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Berry; a step-daughter, Judith (Ebker) Lippmann; and eight siblings.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, with Rev. David Brown officiating.
Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements.
